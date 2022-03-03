Vijay Antony-starrer ‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ wraps up Diu-Daman schedule

Chennai :

The team of director Vijay Milton's upcoming action entertainer, 'Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, has now wrapped up its Diu-Daman schedule.





The film, directed and cinematographed by Vijay Milton, has been shot across the exquisitely exotic locales of Diu-Daman.





Having completed this schedule, the crew will now have only small patch work to complete.





Produced by Infiniti Film Venture, the film features Megha Akash as the female lead role and has Sarathkumar playing a powerful character.





Others in the star cast include Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, 'Thalaivaasal' Vijay, Surender Thakur, Praniti, & director Ramana.





Sources say that Captain Vijayakanth is expected to play a special role in the movie.

The team is planning to shoot his sequences here in Chennai, and an official confirmation about his filming is expected soon.





Sources close to the unit also claim that 'Mazhai Pidikaatha Manithan' is the first Tamil film to have been majorly shot in Diu-Daman, considered to be the crown jewel of India's best scenic locations.



