Makers lock release date for trailer of Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Hyderabad :

The makers of action drama 'KGF: Chapter 2' made an announcement regarding the release of the theatrical trailer. On Thursday, the makers of Yash-starrer took to social media and announced that the theatrical trailer of the movie will be unveiled on March 27.





"There is always a thunder before the storm! #KGFChapter2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm", director Prashanth Neel's tweet reads.





Produced by Hombale Pictures, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is made on a whopping budget of 100 crores.





After acquiring the pan-India craze, 'KGF - Chapter 1' stood as one of the biggest hits in the country. Now that the franchise is gearing up for the release of its sequel, this film will be released worldwide in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.













Yash will be seen as an underworld don named Rocky, while Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena will play important roles in the movie.





Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Yash-starrer movie is all set to hit the screens on April 14.