Prabhas’ role in ‘Radhe Shyam’ inspired by renowned astrologer Cheiro

Chennai :

While Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of a palmist for the first time on screen, it’s learnt that his character Vikramaditya, is inspired by the world renowned Irish astrologer William John Warner (popularly known as Cheiro) of the early 20th century, known to make personal predictions for famous personalities and foresee world events.





The makers were fascinated by the inspiring journey of Cheiro to the extent that they decided to incorporate a few major incidents from his life to be portrayed by the lead protagonist Vikramaditya.





Recently, the curtain-raiser video of the film has been released with a huge event in Mumbai. The video brings the Prabhas's character as an astrologer and it is been collecting immense love from the masses. The audience are stunned to watch Prabhas bringing yet another unique character with his charm.





Director Radha Krishna Kumar reveals, “During the pre-production stage, I have met a few popular astrologers and palmists to understand their thought process and the way they interact with people while predicting their past, present and future.”





“When I read about Cheiro in detail, I found him to be quite an interesting one and so we decided to incorporate a few instances from his life which we thought would make for a great cinematic experience through the character Vikramaditya, portrayed by Prabhas.





I hope the audience will love Prabhas’ character as he hasn’t attempted something like this on-screen before,” he adds.





Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.





The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.