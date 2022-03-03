Release date of Kamal Haasan's Vikram to be announced on March 14th

Chennai :

Raajkamal Films International and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s upcoming biggest action film 'Vikram' has completed filming, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil is one the most anticipated films of the year 2022. With three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last 9 months, Vikram has all the makings of an all-time blockbuster.





Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and scored by Anirudh Ravichander, Vikram’s principal shooting began in August of 2021 despite lockdown restrictions and the new variant that threatened to derail the shoot, the crew worked tirelessly following all necessary protocols. What makes the film all the special is that Kamal Haasan will be seen on screen, a sight his legions of fans across the globe can’t wait to see.



