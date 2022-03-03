Release date of Kamal Haasan's Vikram to be announced on March 14th

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and scored by Anirudh Ravichander, Vikram’s principal shooting began in August of 2021 despite lockdown restrictions and the new variant that threatened to derail the shoot, the crew worked tirelessly following all necessary protocols.
Chennai:
Raajkamal Films International and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s upcoming biggest action film 'Vikram' has completed filming, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil is one the most anticipated films of the year 2022. With three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last 9 months, Vikram has all the makings of an all-time blockbuster.
#VIKRAM theatrical release date to be announced on March 14th,2022 at 7AM#VikramReleaseAnnouncement#KamalHaasan@ikamalhaasan@Dir_Lokesh@VijaySethuOffl#FahadhFaasil@girishganges@anirudhofficial@turmericmediaTMpic.twitter.com/FV4CYos7Sc— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) March 3, 2022
Barring the leads, the film also stars Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram, and Gayathri in pivotal roles. The film is produced by multi-faceted legend Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran. The makers are ready to reveal the film’s release date on March 14th at 7 AM.
