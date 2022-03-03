Thu, Mar 03, 2022

'Little bitto is now a bride': Shahid Kapoor pens emotional note for sister Sanah

Published: Mar 03,202210:43 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister ... an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always, he wrote.

Shahid Kapoor with his sister Sanah (Image source: Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor with his sister Sanah (Image source: Instagram)
Mumbai:
Actor Shahid Kapoor was overwhelmed with emotion as sister Sanah Kapur got married to the man of her dreams. Taking to Instagram, Shahid penned a heartfelt post for Sanah, who tied the knot with actors Manoj-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. 

"How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister ... an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always," he wrote.


The 'Kabir Singh' star also dropped an adorable picture with his newly-wed sister. In the image, Shahid can be seen sharing smiles with Sanah, who was dressed up in a blue and red lehenga.

For the special occasion, Shahid opted for a black kurta with a matching jacket over it. His wife Mira Kapoor and their children Misha and Zain were also a part of the wedding festivities. Sanah is veteran actor Pankaj Kapur's daughter with second wife Supriya Pathak. She was featured with her half-brother Shahid in the film 'Shaandaar' (2015).

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations