Actor Ajith's family pictures are out, fans are elated

Chennai :

Actor Ajith Kumar's recent flick with H Vinoth ' Valimai ' released on 24th Feb and has been garnering mixed reviews.





Late last night, family pictures of the actor has been going rounds on social media. It is said that the pictures were taken during Aadvik's birthday celebrations.









In the picture, Ajith could be seen in his stylish long beard look, which the actor is gearing up for the next film, along with his wife Shalini and his son Aadvik Kumar and daughter Anoushka Kumar.











Ajith with his wife Shalini



Fans are elated to see the pictures of their favourite star with a few even posting throwback pictures of the couple from the sets of Amarkalam (1999) and calling it 'couple goals'.





On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next tentatively titled film '#AK61' and sources close to DT Next has confirmed that the film will be directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP



