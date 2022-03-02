Salman Khan is SRK's Pathaan? Check teaser here..

Chennai :

After months of anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday made the grand announcement with a power packed teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan’ on social media.





The film went on floors in 2020. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is touted as an action-thriller and will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.





The one-minute teaser begins with John and Deepika introducing SRK's character in the film as a man on a mission.





“Humare desh mein hum naam rakhte hain apne dharm ya jaati se, par uske paas inme se kuch nahi tha,” (In our country we keep names by our religion or caste, but he had none of these) John says, as he stands next to a superbike.





Deepika adds, “Yahan tak ke uske paas koi naam rakhne wala bhi nahi tha, kuch tha, toh bas yehi ek desh.” (“He didn’t even have anyone to keep his name, and the only thing he had is this one country- India.”)





After a few seconds, Shah Rukh makes his entry with long hair and a white shirt and talks about his love for the country.





He says, “To usne desh ko hi apna dharm maan liya aur desh ki raksha ko apna karam.” (So he accepted the country as his religion and took care of the country's defense.)





He goes on to say, “Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye,” (Why it got its name, how it got it, wait for a while)





Interestingly, ‘Pathaan’ will feature an cameo by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh is rumoured to have shot a similar cameo for the upcoming Tiger 3





Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John are expected to take off to Spain to shoot some action sequences for ‘Pathaan’.





The actor was last seen on screens in 2018 in the big-budget movie Zero. After Pathaan, he will be seen in director Atlee’s new film.







