Yuvan Shankar Raja's Hindi single 'Candy' to release tomorrow

Chennai :

Music composer and songwriter Yuvan Shankar Raja recently completed 25 years in the film industry and now is thrilled for his upcoming Hindi single release after massive reach for 'Top Tucker'.





The versatile musician shared a promo from the song on his Instagram and the caption read ''#CANDY from tomorrow 3.03.2022.' (sic)





The composer is collaborating with 'Vaaste' fame Bollywood singer Dhvani Bhanushali.





The singer also shared the promo and captioned the post 'She is pretty as a butterfly and sweet as #Candy! Get ready as we bring to you our first song. Song out tomorrow!'. (sic)





Meanwhile, the musician-singer has confirmed in a event marking his 25 years in the industry and that he would foray into direction soon . He said, "The script for my film is ready. I will be directing it either this year or next year."

















He added that it was a female-oriented film and that he would soon venture into Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as well.