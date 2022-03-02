Ponniyin Selvan-1 to release on September 30, makers release character posters

Chennai :





Makers of the film also released the character posters of Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who will feature as Vanthiyathevan, Rajaraja Chozhan, Aditya Karikalan, Nandhini and Mandhakini (dual roles of Aishwarya), and Kundhavai respectively.





PS-1 is set in the 10th century of the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor.

















The story revolves around brave soldiers, cunning spies, and evil schemers all trying to win the empire for themselves. Civil war becomes imminent until the scores can be settled. All the political and military turmoil leads to the Cholas becoming the most prosperous and powerful empire on the continent and one of the most successful and long-reigning in history.





Ponniyin Selvan has its music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman. Thotta Tharani is in charge of the artwork while Sreekar Prasad is handling the cuts.