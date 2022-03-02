‘We need to do the unexpected to keep the audience intrigued’

Chennai :

The trio of Irai, director Rajesh M Selva, actor Abhishek Shankar and actress Shrisha visited us while their web series that recently released on OTT platform Aha opened to positive reviews. It is an adaptation from Archana Sarat’s novel Birds of Prey. Rajesh M Selva’s previous directorials, Thoongavanam and Kadaaram Kondaan were inspired by French films respectively. Even before we could ask him about his fascination for adaptations, he smiles and opens up, “After Thoongavanam and Kadaaram Kondaan, I wanted to direct an original script. However, Radaan Mediaworks approached me and discussed the idea. They already had the official rights of the story, and I found it interesting. After a few brainstorming sessions with Sarathkumar sir and Radikaa ma’am things fell in place,” says Rajesh. However, such adaptations come with their own challenges. “There are certain things we couldn’t portray on screen. Child abuse is a touchy topic. We had to play a few things down. OTT platforms offer creators the liberty to express their points of view, but the original idea that we would have wanted to convey might get diluted. The controversial elements might end up getting highlighted. We have even muted a couple of cuss-words,” Rajesh clarifies.





Actor Abhishek, who plays the role of Shivakumar, a character with grey shades says that Irai is his best yet after his debut movie Mogamul (1995). “Would you have believed that I was the odd man out among the police officials in Thupparivaalan? Similarly, this character, too, caught everyone by surprise. Coming from an acting school and having spent my days in Marathi theatre and then televisions and films, I strongly believe that the audience expects you to do the unexpected on screen every time they see you. Working with an acclaimed director like Rajesh M Selva is an icing on the cake,” he says. Rajesh agrees with Abhishek and takes us back to how casting for Irai happened. “Abhishek is right. When I discussed it with my assistants, they came up with suggestions of actors, who we would expect to play the part. That is now how casting works. Casting Abhishek in the role would intrigue the audience and he has pulled it off well,” adds the director.









Abhishek Shankar, Rajesh M Selva and Shrisha at the DT Next office. Photos: Manivasagan





Shrisha, too, was another surprise package in the casting. “I was initially approached to play another role in the series. However, I didn’t make it. One fine day, I was asked to come to Kodaikanal immediately and join the shoot, and that is when I knew I was going to play a cop named Anitha. I was overwhelmed as these are characters we don’t see often in a series or in a movie,” the actress says. Shrisha is a little over six-feet tall and Rajesh reminisces the day the actress came on board Irai and says, “I was busy writing something and Shrisha walked into the room. I didn’t know she was over six feet and when she came I asked her to remove her heels to see what her height really is. Only after I noticed she wasn’t wearing a heel, I realised that she is the apt person for the role.”





Abhishek too talks about an incident that happened in Kodaikanal and laughs, “It was freezing and I had to sit bare bodied inside a cell. Rajesh being a perfectionist, took some time to approve the shot, and by then I almost went numb.” Sarathkumar plays the lead as well as the producer of the series. “He easily juggled production as well as acting. He ensured that the entire shoot was organised well. The suave and hunky Sarathkumar fits the role of Robert to a tee, and his character has elevated the storyline,,” concludes Rajesh.