Fiery first look of Aadhi in 'The Warriorr' released

First look of 'The Warriorr'

Chennai :

The makers of director N. Lingusamy’s upcoming action entertainer ‘The Warriorr’, featuring actors Ram Pothineni and Aadhi in the lead, released the first look of Aadhi in the film on Tuesday.





The film is eagerly awaited for a number of reasons. This is the first time that Ram is partnering with ace director Lingusamy and this film, a bilingual, will mark Ram’s debut in Kollywood.





The team also disclosed the fact that Aadhi plays a character named Guru, who is said to be the master of evil, in the film.





The film has a stellar star cast. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in the film. She plays a character called ‘Whistle’ Mahalakshmi. Actress Akshara Gowda plays a key role in the film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad.





Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, ‘The Warriorr’ will be presented by Pavan Kumar.