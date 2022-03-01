Musician Yuvan Shankar Raja to turn director soon

Chennai :

One of Tamil cinema's top music directors and the younger son of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, has announced that he will be directing a film soon.





At an event organised to mark the completion of his 25 years in the film industry, Yuvan, while replying to a question from mediapersons during an interaction, said, "The script for my film is ready. I will be directing it either this year or next year."





When asked to name a hero who he thought would be ideal to play the protagonist in his film, the reticent music director said, "Actually, my film will be a female-oriented film."The music director, who enjoys a huge fan following all across south India, also announced that he would soon be entering the world of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as well.





"I have some unused BGMs. I have plans to put out NFTs for these unused BGMs," the music director disclosed.