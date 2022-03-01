Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar greet Stalin on his 69th birthday

Chennai :

Taking to social media, Rajinikanth said: "My heartfelt birthday wishes to my sweet friend and honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who celebrates his birthday today."





Actor and politician Kamal Haasan too tweeted his birthday wishes.





Stating that it was the birthday of a friend who was ideal for his heart, Kamal expressed his heartfelt wishes to Stalin, who, he said, accorded space to even the opinions of those opposing him. The actor praised the Chief Minister saying, he functioned in such a way that his thoughts and actions were strengthened.





Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar too greeted the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on the occasion of his birthday. She said: "Wishing our honourable CM of TN MK Stalin avargal a very happy birthday. May you live a long, healthy and happy life."