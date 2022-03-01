‘Easier to portray characters different from our real-life persona’

Chennai :

Actress Abitha Venkat, who has been garnering critical acclaims for her role of Anu in the recently-released web series Akash Vaani.





Talking about playing the central character of the story alongside Kavin and Reba Monica John, “Anu holds the fort in this seven-episode series. She is a no-nonsense person and is practical. Though she loves Akash in college, she moves on when she learns that he is interested in Vaani. The entire series revolves around Anu’s love for Akash and how it affects Akash and Vaani’s relationship,” she begins.













Abitha was excited about the role immediately after director Enoc narrated the story to her. “It is quite different from my previous projects C/o Kaadhal and Kamali From Nadukkavery and agreed to it. Moreover, it sufficed the actor in me as I am totally different from what Anu is. She has her own gang of friends and is a chirpy character. I am nothing close to what Anu is in real life. I am an introvert and have a close circle of friends. It is easy to be someone in front of the camera which is quite opposite to our real-life persona. That is what acting is all about,” adds the actress.





Reminiscing on the shooting experience, she says, “We were like a group of friends on vacation. It was a lot of fun and the entire crew was quite chilled out.” Talking about her other projects Abitha tells us, “I have listened to quite a few interesting scripts. I will be signing one soon.”