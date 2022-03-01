Hansika plays a young scientist in R Kannan’s next

Chennai :

Actress Hansika, who is currently shooting for a film helmed by Saravanan and Sabari produced by Vijay Chander has signed yet another movie that will be directed and produced by R Kannan.





Touted to be a sci-fi fantasy and horror comedy film, the project went on floors in Chennai on Monday. A source close to the film’s unit told DT Next, “Hansika plays the character of Nethra, a young scientist for which the makers have erected huge sets of a biology lab on ECR. Kannan has also collaborated with a VFX company for the project.”





Jointly produced by Masala Pix production and Focus Films, Balasubramaniem handles the camera work while dialogues will be penned by Siddharth Subhavenkat. Kabilan Vairamuthu is the lyricist. The makers aim to release the film on August 15.