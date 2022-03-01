Dance teacher from Chennai to showcase Bharatanatyam in Glasgow dance fest

Chennai :

When Eshther Sunija Binu moved to Glasgow from Chennai 20 years ago as a young bride, with a degree in Bharatnatyam, little did she know that it was her dance that would bring her repute one day.





Abhinaya Dance Academy, an Indian classical dance school in Scotland, set up by Sunija in 2004, will showcase their Arangetram on Sunday, March 6 at the Dance International Glasgow fest to be held at the famous Tramway.





Tramway is the performance space where Peter Brook - the world-renowned theatre director - had his production of Mahabaratam in 1988.













“The students are very excited. In fact, a day before the Arangetram, there will be a performance by the Abhinaya Dance Academy students called - Pancha Dala or The five petals. Tickets for both the events can be booked from our academy’s website,” says Sunija, adding, “Due to Covid lockdown in Scotland, I have been training my students online for the last two years. And now, dance guru Sajilal K Narayanan from Chennai is also here to train our kids for the Arangetram. We have invited him because he is the best in nattuvangam.”





Back in 2004, Sunija started her academy with barely four students, but now she boasts of more than 150 students. “I noticed a gap in South Asian arts here, and that made me want to do more for our culture. My students come from a vast surrounding area to retain their cultural identity. Some travel for two hours to attend their one-hour long class,” says Sunija, mother to 10-year-old Hannah.





For the Arangetram, the five graduands, who would perform are Thivka Suthkaran, Sahana Vijayakumar, Shobyia Subhash, Tanvi Marwaha and Sanaa Suvarna. While two of them are pursuing medical studies, one is studying psychology, one is doing mechanical engineering and one is into physical instruction. They are all aged between 16 to 21.





“Some years ago an Arangetram was held in Aberdeen, where recorded music was used. Our Arangetram will be the first authentic performance in Scotland with live Carnatic musicians. They are all from Glasgow, London and India,” says Sunija, whose academy has had performances in events including various international melas, the famous Merchant City Festival, Commonwealth Games, and Celtic Connections.





Elaborating on the Pancha Dala event that will be held this Saturday, Sunija says, “Each petal of the five petals is a dance designed and choreographed by us, celebrating Scotland’s year of stories. For instance, one story - A mother’s pride, talks about the thousands of Indian men, who fought and died in the first World War, but whose sacrifices have never been fully acknowledged. The dance, told through the experience of a loving mother, manages to leave the audience with hope for the future. Many of the families whose children attend our dance classes can identify with war and the horror of conflict. So, dance is not only enabling them to pass on their cultural identity to their children, but also in many ways helping to de-stress people who have suffered trauma.”