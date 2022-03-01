Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush' to release on Jan 12, 2023

Chennai :

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the makers of the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush' have marked a release date for the film on Jan 12 2023.





Releasing the film release date announcement with a poster, Actress Kriti Sanon captioned the post '#Adipurush. Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023'.









Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the multilingual film is a Indian mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana.





The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, Vatsal Sheth and Trupti Toradmal.





Adipurush was set to release on 11th August this year, but was later postponed due to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.





It is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made in India and is on par of the budget of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.