Leaked images from Vijay's Beast create confusion and chaos

Chennai :

Few minutes ago, an image from Vijay-starrer Beast was leaked on the internet, which has been doing rounds on social media, leading to a whole lot of confusion and chaos among the makers and the fans.





According to reports, the picture was taken during the dubbing session. The makers have also issued an advisory to fans, asking them to not share the leaked image on social media platforms.





In the leaked picture, actor Vijay could be seen talking to someone over phone call with animals grazing inside a farm in the background.





The film is likely to hit the screens in April.





'Beast' written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, stars actor Vijay and Pooja Hegde lead roles.





Recently the first single 'Arabic Kuthu', garnered around 25 million views within 24 hours on YouTube.





The song by Anirudh Ravichander, Jonita Gandhi created a record with a whopping 100 million views.