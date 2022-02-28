Kajal Agarwal sets fitness goals for pregnant women in new workout video

Chennai :

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child, took to Instagram on Monday to share fitness message for pregnant women.





The actor has begun doing aerobics and strength conditioning exercises to keep herself healthy.





She believes women who are pregnant without complications must be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises.





The star showed off her pregnancy bump, nailed the workout routine, and motivated us to get fit with the short clip





Taking to Instagram, where she posted a video of her working out, Kajal wrote, "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game!





"All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy - Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy," she added.

















On New Year 2022, Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.





Kajal added , "This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness."





On work front, Kajal Aggarwal is bracing up for the release of her upcoming film, Hey Sinamika.















