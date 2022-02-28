Maaran trailer: Dhanush plays a journalist in this riveting trailer

The producers of the film Sathya Jyoti Films, have already announced that 'Maaran' will premiere directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The makers of Dhanush's upcoming film 'Maaran' unveiled the trailer on Monday. Featuring actors Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.
On Monday, a trailer of the film was unveiled by fans and audiences on Twitter through a feature called 'Twitter Unlock'. The makers claim that this is the first-ever Tamil film to adopt the feature.
The film's heroine, Malavika Mohanan, also tweeted the film's emoji on Twitter.
She said, "'Maaran' - such a cool emoji!"
The producers of the film Sathya Jyoti Films, have already announced that 'Maaran' will premiere directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 11.
Dhanush plays a journalist in the film and Malavika Mohanan essays the character of a photojournalist. In the Karthick Naren directorial and has music by GV Prakash.
Watch trailer: https://youtu.be/IpDwq7HvTF0
