Trailer of Sharwanand-Rashmika's 'AMJ' promises wit-filled family entertainment

Hyderabad :

The theatrical trailer of Sharwanand-starrer 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' was unveiled on Sunday, hinting at the promising storyline along with much entertainment.





As the movie is all set to hit the screens on March 4, the makers had unveiled the theatrical trailer of the movie at the pre-release event, which was organized in Hyderabad.





The 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' trailer opens on a hilarious note, with Sharwanand in the groom getup. "Whomever you meet at the bridal glances gets married soon. I wanted that positive vibe, and hence gave it a nod for a match-seeing program with you", a girl says, making Sharwanand's unmarried life, yet miserable.





The trailer establishes the story quite a bit, as it features Sharwanand's problems as an unmarried man, who stumbles upon a girl (Rashmika Mandanna).





Right from when the two meet, the girl starts finding faults in his character. The rest of the trailer portrays some funny quotes, as it creates anticipation regarding the family drama, which will be soon screened at the theaters.





'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' is directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner.





Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, and others will be seen in important roles in the upcoming family drama.