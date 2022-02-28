Disney Plus Hotstar to launch Dhanush's 'Maaran' Trailer today

Chennai :

The OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday shared a poster from a snap of the first single 'Polladha Ulagam' of the upcoming Dhanush starrer action-thriller 'Maaran' written and directed by Karthik Naren.





The post read 'For the 1st time. #MaaranTrailer-ah Neenga release panna poreenga! to #UnlockMaaranTrailer'.









The poster shared by the platform didn't reveal any date or time for the trailer release but has surely created an anticipation among Dhanush fans with the announcement. The production house, Sathyajyoti Films announced that fans of Dhanush will be unveiling the film's trailer.





"Maaran", is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and Mahendran.





Actor Dhanush's last outing was Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' which had also premiered on Disney+Hotstar.