SAG Awards 2022: Will Smith, Michael Keaton, Jessica Chastian top winners' list

Los Angeles :

Actors Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and the film 'CODA' took home the highest honours at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held this year at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar.





In compliance with California Covid protocols, all attendees of the SAG Awards were required to show proof of vaccination to attend the ceremony.





As a result, "Yellowstone" star Forrie J. Smith, who was nominated along with his cast in the television drama ensemble category, announced last week that he would skip out on the ceremony, reports variety.com.





The television categories were led by 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso', both of which garnered five nominations in the respective drama and comedy categories, including best ensemble.





Korean hit "Squid Game" made history with its nomination in the ensemble category as the first non-English show to be recognised by the Guild.





On the film side, 'The Power of the Dog' led individual acting categories with three nominations, but the Jane Campion-directed movie didn't crack the ensemble category.





The most recognised of the ensemble nominees was 'House of Gucci', which scored individual nominations for Lady Gaga and Jared Leto.





Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin of 'CODA' are the first deaf actors to be recognised in the motion picture ensemble category, and Kotsur is the first deaf performer to land an individual acting nomination.





During the ceremony, Kate Winslet presented cine-icon Helen Mirren with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.





'CODA' took home the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. It was competing against movies such as 'Belfast', 'Don't Look Up', 'House Of Gucci' and 'King Richard'.





Will Smith and Jessica Chastain were named in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for 'King Richard' and 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' respectively.





For the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, actor Michael Keaton's performance for 'Dopesick' was recognised.





While Kate Winslet bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for 'Mare of Easttown'.





'Succeession' beat 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'The Morning Show', 'Squid Game' and 'Yellowstone' in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category.





'Squid Game' stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-Jae were named in the Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Drama Series section.





Sports comedy drama show 'Ted Lasso' took home the award for best comedy series ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday. It's main lead Jason Sudeikis was named Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor in a Comedy Series





For the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Jean Smart for 'Hacks' took home the honour, beating names such as Elle Fanning, Sandra Oh, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.





Hollywood actress Ariana DeBose took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for 'West Side Story' at the 2022 SAG Awards. She was nominated alongside Caitriona Balfe, Cate Blanchett, Kirsten Dunst and Ruth Negga. The award marked DeBose's first nomination and win.





'CODA' star Troy Kotsur made history at Sunday's SAG Awards, becoming the first deaf actor in the history of the award show to be feted with an individual prize.





He prevailed in the category of Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, besting the likes of Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee, also winning out tonight as part of the film's ensemble, when it scored its own historic prize





Daniel Craig-starrer 'No Time To Die' was feted with the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.





It was nominated alongside 'Black Widow', 'Dune', 'The Matrix Resurrections', and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.





Contending alongside shows such as 'Cobra Kai', 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Loki' and 'Mare of Easttown', Netflix's 'Squid Game' won the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.