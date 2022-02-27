Surya’s 'ET' trailer is to be out on March 2

Chennai :

The movie trailer will be released on March 2, Wednesday.





Etharkkum Thunindhavan is produced by Sun Pictures and features actors Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M. S. Bhaskar in supporting roles. The film's music is composed by D. Imman, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu.





The makers of the film, Sun pictures posted the teaser of ‘ET’ in the Instagram account on Sunday. They wrote that trailer is releasing on March 2 at 11 am





Surya is back to doing an out-and out-action film after films like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim .The film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.