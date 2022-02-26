Meera Jasmine recalls her experience of working on her Tamil debut film 'Run'

Chennai :

Actress Meera Jasmine, who is making a comeback to cinema after several years, has fondly recalled her experience of working in the yesteryear Tamil superhit film, 'Run'.





The actress took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on the film.





Posting a working still from the film, she said, "There is something non-tangible and endearing about first times. Priya from 'Run' was my first experience with the soulful language Tamil and she gave me heaps of precious firsts and memories of a lifetime. Fondly looking back to this memory from the sets with the phenomenal team."





The film, directed by Lingusamy and featuring Madhavan and Meera Jasmine in the lead, was a commercial blockbuster. It ran to full houses in several theaters. In fact, in some theatres, it had a 150-day run.





The film was so successful that it was partially reshot in Telugu and remade in Hindi by the same name by cinematographer Jeeva. The Hindi version had Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumika Chawla and Vijay Raaz playing the lead.