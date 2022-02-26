Vikram-starrer Cobra to release on May 26

Chennai :

One of the most-awaited Tamil films, Cobra, starring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty would be released on May 26.





Director Ajay Gnanamuthu made the announcement in a novel way.





In his twitter, he quoted a fan's tweet asking randomly when will Cobra release to which he responded, "Planning May 26th!! 3 months to go".







Planning May 26th!! 3 months to go 🔥😊 https://t.co/kPXKr9Lw7w — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) February 26, 2022





The film has been going through a long post-production schedule.





Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, Cobra's music is handled by AR Rahman. The first single 'Thumbi Thullal', a wedding song with Malayalam-Tamil fusion has been growing on the listeners.





The film also stars former Cricketer Irfan Pathan in a negative role. Like Ajay's previous outing 'Imaikka Nodigal', 'Cobra' too is billed as a thriller.