Sat, Feb 26, 2022

Vikram-starrer Cobra to release on May 26

Published: Feb 26,2022

Vikram would be seen in multiple looks in this film.

Vikram in 'Cobra'
Chennai:
One of the most-awaited Tamil films, Cobra, starring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty would be released on May 26.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu made the announcement in a novel way.

In his twitter, he quoted a fan's tweet asking randomly when will Cobra release to which he responded, "Planning May 26th!! 3 months to go".



The film has been going through a long post-production schedule.

Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, Cobra's music is handled by AR Rahman. The first single 'Thumbi Thullal', a wedding song with Malayalam-Tamil fusion has been growing on the listeners.

The film also stars former Cricketer Irfan Pathan in a negative role. Like Ajay's previous outing 'Imaikka Nodigal', 'Cobra' too is billed as a thriller.

