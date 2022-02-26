Actor Vijay pays respect to Puneeth Rajkumar: Check pics here

Chennai :









Popularly known as 'Appu' among fans, Puneeth Rajkumar reportedly collapsed while working out and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead due to cardiac arrest. He was 46. Puneeth's swansong 'James' teaser was released in multiple languages, including Tamil, to a rousing reception. The film is planned to be released on March 17, the actor's birth anniversary. Meanwhile, Vijay's upcoming flick 'Beast' would release in April.





Notably, Puneeth brother Shivrajkumar along with his wife Geetha met Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Stalin on February 13 in Chennai.





Here are the pictures from Vijay's visit:





Vijay was seen in a formal maroon shirt with a sling bag. The actor first lighted a camphor at the memorial and then paid floral tributes.