Berlin Film Festival calls for peace in Ukraine

Los Angeles :

The Berlin Film Festival has called for peace over the situation in Ukraine, which is currently in a state of military conflict after Russian forces launched operation on Thursday morning.





"We -- festival workers, artists, filmmakers -- think fondly of our friends in Ukraine and we are by their side in a call for peace," the festival said in a statement.





"One week ago, the Berlin International Film Festival was celebrating a complicated yet successful edition. Filmmakers, artists and journalists from all over the world gathered in Berlin to enjoy a collective and joyful experience. The feeling of being together again, with no distinctions of nationality, religion, or culture, transported us in a way that film festivals can accomplish," the statement added.





