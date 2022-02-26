Sivakarthikeyan-Aishwarya Rajesh's 'Kanaa' to release in China on March 18

Chennai :

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Saturday shared the news of the Tamil film 'Kanaa' which is to get a release in China through a poster.





The film marked the directorial debut for actor-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj and was a sports drama based on a rural girl Koushalya Murgesan (Aishwarya Rajesh), a farmer's daughter who dreams of becoming an international cricketer and winning the Cricket World Cup. The film is about how she faces all the obstacles from gender bias to language issues and with the support of a coach (Sivakarthikeyan) and her father (Sathyaraj) gets her dream come true.





Sivakarthikeyan who also produced the film shared the China poster of the film and said 'Super happy to share that our @SKProdOffl 's debut film #Kanaa is now all set to release in China on March 18, 2022 A proud moment for our entire #Kanaa team @Yishifilms @KalaiArasu_ @Arunrajakamaraj #Sathyaraj sir @aishu_dil @Darshan_Offl @dhibuofficial.'









The film was a box-office hit and was critically acclaimed by critics and audience for Aishwarya Rajesh's performance and the way the film dealt with the issues striking the right chord with the audience.









The film will get the theatrical release across China on March 18th and its cast involves Darshan, Ilavarasu, Ramadoss, Rama, and Anthony Bharadwaj in supporting roles. The score for the film was composed by Bachelor fame 'Dhibu Ninan Thomas'.