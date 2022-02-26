Incomparable moments: Samantha's heartfelt post on completing 12 years in film industry

Chennai :

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday penned a heartfelt post on her completing 12 years in the film industry stating that she has been blessed for this journey and her love for cinema never ends.





Sharing a photo of her smiling in the backdrop of waterfalls, her Instagram post read, "I woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the film Industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around lights, cameras, action, and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here's hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."









The actress had a really challenging time this year, as she announced the divorce with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and had to defend the rumors herself. The actress also had a fair share of projects that showed her acting prowess from her role as an antagonist in the Family Man Season 2 series to Pushpa's dance number.





The actress will also appear in Vignesh Sivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, Gunasekhar's Shakuntala, and her first English feature film 'Arrangments of love'.