Kajal Aggarwal, a method actor on and off the sets

Chennai :

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is well known for her versatility and talent. Aggarwal, who has always played her roles with panache, will next be seen sharing screen space with heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in ace choreographer turned director Brinda Master’s directorial debut Hey Sinamika. We have learnt, during the shoot of Hey Sinamika, Kajal always preferred to be in the zone of the character she plays on screen - a strong-willed woman with an outwardly stern demeanour. Even while not prepping for the next scene, she was extremely invested in her character.





Talking about the actress director Brinda says, “Kajal is a wonderful actress and has made her fans proud of the work she has done over the years. She always stays focused on the character she performs. On the sets of Hey Sinamika, she was no different. And even when she was done with the shot, she still preferred being in character.”





Fondly recalling the shoot Brinda adds, “Her no-nonsense attitude complimented her character beautifully, and Dulquer would tease how she reminded him of a school teacher. I am thankful to her for playing the role with perfection.”





Produced and presented by Jio Studios, associate producer Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika is slated to release in cinemas on March 3 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.



