PS-1 to premiere in Cannes, likely to release in Sept

Chennai :

With a few more days left for the official announcement on the release date of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1 aka PS-1, there are quite a few interesting updates we hear about the film. A reliable source from the movie camp told DT Next that the makers are on the verge of planning the film’s promotions on a grand scale.





“The release date of the movie is expected to be released with characters’ video or a motion poster. The makers are likely to release the movie in September, most likely on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s birth anniversary on September 9. Apart from that Ponniyin Selvan-I is expected to premiere in the Cannes Film Festival that will take place between May 17 and May 28,” a source told us. The audio launch, too, will happen on a grand scale in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other cities in the world. Ponniyin Selvan made in a budget of over Rs 500 crores, jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, has a star ensemble of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera.



