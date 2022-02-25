Anushka starts prep for 'Chakda Xpress', shares pics on social media

Mumbai :

Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma took to her social media to give a glimpse of her preparation for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' on Friday.





She shared a set of two pictures, one close up shot of the season ball in her hand and the other being her bowling action from the nets.





Anushka captioned the pictures, "Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress". Anushka is making her return to the movies after her pregnancy with this film based on Jhulan Goswami, who holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.





'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the roadblocks posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She went on to serve as the captain of the Indian women's national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.





As per reports, Anushka will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the sports drama.