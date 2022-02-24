Theatrical edition of Japanese Film Festival 2022 to be held in March

New Delhi :

The fifth edition of the Japanese Film Festival has been announced by the Japan Foundation New Delhi, in partnership with PVR Cinemas from March 4-6, 2022, in the national capital.





Celebrating Japanese culture through specially curated films, the festival will screen several globally popular Japanese movies of varied genres and styles.





The three-day festival will open with the critically acclaimed film 'WIFE OF A SPY' by filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, at PVR, Select City Walk, Saket, New Delhi.





The film festival will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Japan and India, with a diverse lineup of acclaimed, highest-grossing, and award-winning films such as 'Josee', 'The Tiger and the Fish', 'Talking the Pictures', 'Poupelle of Chimney Town', 'Liar x Liar', 'Step', 'Under the Open Sky', 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', 'Not Quite Dead Yet', 'Wife of a Spy', 'AI Amok' and 'The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window'.









The selected films will carry English subtitles for the viewer's convenience and bookings of seats are only available online through the Bookmyshow website and app for free starting from the evening of February 25, 2022. Following is the schedule for the film screenings:





Marking the launch of the onground edition of the festival, Mr Koji Sato, Director General, Japan Foundation New Delhi, said, "We are extremely delighted to organize the fifth edition of the Japanese Film Festival in Delhi in the year 2022 which also marks the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Diplomatic Relations between Japan and India. The success of the last four editions of the festival and the overwhelming response of Indian audience towards embracing Japanese culture has prompted us to bring it back to some of our target cities."





He continued, "JFF-India 2022 aims to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two nations by offering Indian audiences a sense of contemporary Japanese film culture and everyday experience. I am sure this film festival will help further consolidate the friendship between the people of our two countries.''





"The festival will run at 50 per cent capacity. Keeping consumers safe as much as possible, together with PVR's expertise, we are confident we will provide a safe viewing experience to our customers. So far, we have been receiving immense response from our online festival running from February 14-27 and we look forward to the same for our offline edition in Delhi," added Mr Sato.





JFF India 2022 aims to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two nations by offering the Indian audience a glimpse of contemporary Japanese films, culture and lifestyle.