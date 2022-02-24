Bigg Boss Ultimate Promo: STR walks in as the new host for the OTT show

Chennai :

The reality show 'Bigg Boss: Ultimate' has been garnering a lot of attention on Disney Plus Hotstar since fans were left off with the Vijay TV's premiere of the show's 5th season finale.





The OTT show made into the trending list of hashtags even after fans were shocked when actor-politician Kamal Haasan decided to quit the show due to the clash with the shooting schedule for his upcoming flick with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram.





Yesterday, the OTT platform released a pre-announcement poster for the same, teasing that their is going to be a new host for the show with a picture of the person but not revealing the face.





Yet, there were rumors running across the internet that it is going to be Silambarasan TR.













The OTT platform confirmed the rumors on Thursday by giving the fans a 40- second promo showing the actor walking towards the camera wearing a white blazer and saying, "Ethir Pakkala Ile? Naane Ethir Pakkala. Pakkalama?" (Didn't expect me right? Even I didn't. Shall we see?").





This particular promo has exicted the fans of STR and has made them anticipate for how the star is going host the show in the upcoming epsiodes.