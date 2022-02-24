In pics: Celebrations outside theatres across Chennai

Queues were seen outside most of the theatres across Chennai.
Chennai:
With the much awaited Ajith-starrer Valimai hitting the big screens today, fans couldn't keep calm and are celebrating since late last night.
Queues were seen outside most of the theatres across Chennai. Several were seen dancing and bursting crackers.
Here are some of the pictures from cinema halls:
Celebrations at Lakshmibala - Padi
Celebrations at Kumbakoonam
Crowd outside vasu theatre
Crowd outside Rohini theatre
Can you show me a rock concert better than this? #FansFortRohini#Valimaipic.twitter.com/5iTx9EyHoX— Nikilesh Surya 🇮🇳 (@NikileshSurya) February 24, 2022
Celebrations in Salem ARRS
#Valimai at #Salem ARRS Multiplex 🔥#MySalemCity#ValimaiFDFS#ValimaiThePower#AjithKumar#Ajithpic.twitter.com/uxDqDJJCtH— My Salem City (@MySalemCity) February 24, 2022
Saritha theatre, Kerala
Starting With A BANG 💥💥💥😍🔥🔥— Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) February 23, 2022
MASSIVE Celebrations Going On Saritha Theatre, Kerala 🥁💥#Valimai#Ajithkumar𓃵#ValimaiThePower#ValimaiDay#ValimaiFromToday#ValimaiFDFS#ValimaiFromTomorrowpic.twitter.com/z7e4Wd5pVr
Conversations