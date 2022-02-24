Thu, Feb 24, 2022

In pics: Celebrations outside theatres across Chennai

Published: Feb 24,202209:59 AM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Queues were seen outside most of the theatres across Chennai.

Actor Ajith Kumar
Actor Ajith Kumar
Chennai:
 With the much awaited Ajith-starrer Valimai hitting the big screens today, fans couldn't keep calm and are celebrating since late last night. 


Queues were seen outside most of the theatres across Chennai. Several were seen dancing and bursting crackers. 

Here are some of the pictures from cinema halls:


                                                      Celebrations at  Lakshmibala - Padi


                                                      Celebrations at Kumbakoonam


                                                        Crowd outside vasu theatre




           Crowd outside Rohini theatre

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations