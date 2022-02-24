In pics: Celebrations outside theatres across Chennai

Chennai :

With the much awaited Ajith-starrer Valimai hitting the big screens today, fans couldn't keep calm and are celebrating since late last night.









Queues were seen outside most of the theatres across Chennai. Several were seen dancing and bursting crackers.





Here are some of the pictures from cinema halls:









Celebrations at Lakshmibala - Padi









Celebrations at Kumbakoonam









Crowd outside vasu theatre

















Crowd outside Rohini theatre

Can you show me a rock concert better than this? #FansFortRohini#Valimaipic.twitter.com/5iTx9EyHoX — Nikilesh Surya 🇮🇳 (@NikileshSurya) February 24, 2022





Celebrations in Salem ARRS





Saritha theatre, Kerala