Ajith fans welcome Valimai with massive celebration, flood social media

Chennai :

Fans of Ajith Kumar are on cloud nine as they witness their star on the big screens after more than 850 days in what is touted to be the biggest action thriller, 'Valimai'





With the wait coming to an end, Ajith fans flocked to the theatres early in the morning. Celebrations have been in full swing since late last night in front of most of the cinema halls in Chennai.





The movie is currently being screened in over 4,000 theatres worldwide.





Netizens too took to social media to share their review of the film while few fans began tweeting while sitting in the theatres. A few even shared visuals from the movie where the actor could be seen doing some daredevil stunts and bike sequences.









One of the Twitter users lauded the power-packed bike stunts and wrote, "#Valimai 1st Half : #AK Verithanam.. Dir #HVinoth Tharamana Sambhavam loading.. Interval Bike action sequence - Even Hollywood movies don't have that kind of stunts.. #NaangaVeraMari Song - Ultimate treat for fans.. Crimes using Hi-tech by Bikers.. #AK Mass is dominating.. (sic)."

















Another fan praised Valimai writing, "Ajith Kumar screen presence & pre interval fight scene Goosebumps moment for every fans (sic)."





Videos showed fans having a gala time dancing and whistling to Ajith's performance in Valimai in theatres.





















Ajith scaled new peak in his career as the film released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, marking the actor's first pan-India release.

















Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai features Ajith as a cop. The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. The cast also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others.





Ajith-H Vinoth-Boney Kapoor collaboration 'Nerkonda Parvai' was well received with positive reviews both critically and commercially.





Here are some of the fan posts about Valimai on social media:





#Valimai

1st half : every1 thought it’s AK movie No it’s Vinoth brilliant execution and story elevation.Stunts better than Shankar movie. Screenplay racy and interval block makes you eye of seat thriller. Negatives:Short dialogues. 2nd half awaits .#ValimaiFDFS#ValimaiThePower — 🏏SIDD Arun🏏 (@adyararun01) February 24, 2022













#Valimai [4/5] : "India's Biggest Action Thriller " - In every sense of the word..



Actor #AK#Ajithkumar𓃵 swag max carries the movie on his shoulders from start to finish..



Action sequences - On par with Hollywood / International Standards..



A very good message.. 👍 — தளபதி (@Mersal198693) February 24, 2022





Done with 1st half : one word Verithanam🔥💥 Worth the wait #AjithKumar screen presence & pre interval fight scene Goosebumps moment for every fans..

Waiting to watch more on 2nd half#HVinoth 💥#Valimai#ValimaiStorm#ValimaiAtVidya#Ajithkumar𓃵pic.twitter.com/jgf4Ht0VTM — Vidya Theatre RGB Dolby Atmos (@vidyaRGB) February 24, 2022













#Valimai 1st Half : #AK Verithanam..



Dir #HVinoth Tharamana Sambhavam loading..



Interval Bike action sequence - Even Hollywood movies don't have that kind of stunts..#NaangaVeraMari Song - Ultimate treat for fans..



Crimes using Hi-tech by Bikers.. #AK Mass is dominating.. pic.twitter.com/cJZ2VthHNI — Minakshi Rawat (@RawatMinakshi2) February 24, 2022









One last time " #ValimaiUpdate " 🥺 today will be the last to use this tag... Thanks @BoneyKapoor for making this world level reach.. 🔥🥵#Valimai#AjithKumarpic.twitter.com/MqDTlptCAO — Chill Pannu Maapi (@chillpannumaapi) February 23, 2022









Avlotha-la inimel #ValimaiUpdate nu keaka mudiyathula BoneyKapoor, M Ali , Football match , CM , GP muthu , celebrity Instagram live , YouTube cmt section ethulayum



today is the last day la..!? #Valimai#AjithKumar

pic.twitter.com/d2vkYtTa7f — karthick (@siva_karthick7s) February 23, 2022



















