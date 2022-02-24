Thu, Feb 24, 2022

Ajith fans welcome Valimai with massive celebration, flood social media

Published: Feb 24,202209:12 AM by Online Desk

Updated: Feb 24,202210:09 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The movie is currently being screened in over 4,000 theatres worldwide.

Chennai:
Fans of Ajith Kumar are on cloud nine as they witness their star on the big screens after more than 850 days in what is touted to be the biggest action thriller, 'Valimai'

With the wait coming to an end, Ajith fans flocked to the theatres early in the morning. Celebrations have been in full swing since late last night in front of most of the cinema halls in Chennai. 

The movie is currently being screened in over 4,000 theatres worldwide. 

Netizens too took to social media to share their review of the film while few fans began tweeting  while sitting in the theatres. A few even shared visuals from the movie where the actor could be seen doing some daredevil stunts and bike sequences.


One of the Twitter users lauded the power-packed bike stunts and wrote, "#Valimai 1st Half : #AK Verithanam.. Dir #HVinoth Tharamana Sambhavam loading.. Interval Bike action sequence - Even Hollywood movies don't have that kind of stunts.. #NaangaVeraMari Song - Ultimate treat for fans.. Crimes using Hi-tech by Bikers.. #AK Mass is dominating.. (sic)."




Another fan praised Valimai writing, "Ajith Kumar screen presence & pre interval fight scene Goosebumps moment for every fans (sic)."

Videos showed fans having a gala time dancing and whistling to Ajith's performance in Valimai in theatres. 





Ajith scaled new peak in his career as the film released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, marking the actor's first pan-India release.




Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai features Ajith as a cop.  The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. The cast also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others.

Ajith-H Vinoth-Boney Kapoor collaboration 'Nerkonda Parvai'  was well received  with positive reviews both critically and commercially.

Here are some of the fan posts about Valimai on social media:



Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations