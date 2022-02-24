Karthi thanks director Ameer, sorts out differences 15 years after Paruthiveeran

Chennai :

Actor Karthi, who also happens to be the younger brother of actor Suriya, on Wednesday thanked Ameer, director of his first film Paruthiveeran, on the occasion of the film completing 15 years. The actor, who has gone on to emerge as one of the bankable stars in the Tamil film industry in the last 15 years, posted a note of gratitude on his Twitter timeline.





In the post, the actor said, “Fifteen golden years since Paruthiveeran. I feel blessed to have started my acting career with that film. Every move of mine was designed and tutored by Ameer sir and all the credit goes to him. Of the many lessons learnt, I still treasure the way he taught me to immerse myself and enjoy the work that I do. Thanks to Ameer sir, Gnanavel , anna , my dear fans and the media for ushering me into this beautiful path (sic).”





This tweet from Karthi was a delight to his fans as well as the Who’s Who of Kollywood as this is the first time that one of them has initiated a conversation after the release of Paruthiveeran. For the unversed, Karthi and director Ameer fell apart while shooting for the movie. “There were a few issues that led to bitterness between Karthi and Ameer. The film’s delay and budget issue didn’t go well with the duo. There are also stories that did the rounds in 2006 that Ameer was irked by Karthi’s tardiness in showing up on the sets of the film. So they both parted ways and never collaborated again even after delivering a blockbuster like Paruthiveeran,” said a source in the know to DT Next.





The film, which went on to become a roaring success at the box-office, also won two National Awards, one each for actress Priyamani and editor Raja Mohammad. Meanwhile Karthi has Ponniyin Selvan, Sardar, and Viruman in various stages of production.



