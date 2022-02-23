'Maar Khayegaa' teaser gives glimpse of wild and fun side of 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Mumbai :

The teaser of the upcoming song 'Maar Khayegaa' from the much awaited action comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' was released on Wednesday. The first song from the album establishes its titular character played by Akshay Kumar.





The song has been shot on a mega-canvas with larger-than-life visuals and unconventional choreography. Akshay took to his Instagram to share the teaser as he wrote in the caption, "Are you ready to witness Bachchhan's swag? The Evil Song, #MaarKhayegaa out tomorrow at 12:30 PM."





Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.





Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' is reportedly a remake of the 2014 Tamil runaway success 'Jigarthanda' and is set to release in cinemas on March 18.