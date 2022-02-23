Bigg Boss Ultimate: STR likely to host the OTT show

Chennai :

The OTT company Disney+ Hotstar has given out a cryptic pre-announcement poster of the Bigg Boss Ultimate's new host.





The poster has someone with hands on hip turning back. By the looks of the person, it has to be Silambarasan TR.









This development comes after the hitherto host Kamal Haasan decided to step down from the show due to his upcoming film 'Vikram' commitments. The 'Paapanaasam' star had said that though Bigg Boss is close to his heart, he had to let go off it as 'Vikram' film was stalled due to the pandemic and it would be unfair against the technicians and his co-stars to wait for him.





He made the announcement in his official letter-head on February 20.









It was widely rumoured in social media that Silambarasan TR would take the baton from the legendary actor. This poster has more or less confirmed it.