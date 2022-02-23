'Pariyerum Perumal' director Mari Selvaraj moves into new home

Chennai :

Sources close to the director said that he recently held a housewarming ceremony with the blessings of director Ram, who happens to be Mari Selvaraj's mentor.





The ceremony was attended by a number of celebrities including director Pa Ranjith and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.





Sources said that actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, paid a visit to the director's new residence and congratulated him.





Interestingly, Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the lead in Mari Selvaraj's next film. M Shenbagamoorthy of Red Giant Movies was also present on the occasion, sources added.