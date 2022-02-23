'Pariyerum Perumal' director Mari Selvaraj moves into new home

Mari Selvaraj, the director of critically acclaimed superhits like 'Pariyerum Perumal' and 'Karnan', has now moved into his new home near Ambattur along with his family.
Chennai:
Sources close to the director said that he recently held a housewarming ceremony with the blessings of director Ram, who happens to be Mari Selvaraj's mentor.
The ceremony was attended by a number of celebrities including director Pa Ranjith and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.
Sources said that actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, paid a visit to the director's new residence and congratulated him.
Interestingly, Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the lead in Mari Selvaraj's next film. M Shenbagamoorthy of Red Giant Movies was also present on the occasion, sources added.
Conversations