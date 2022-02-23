Sanya Malhotra to reprise Nimisha Sajayan's role in the B'wood remake of The Great Indian Kitchen

Mumbai :

On Wednesday, Sanya took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans and followers. "So happy and excited to be a part of #TheGreatIndianKitchenHindiRemake can't wait," she wrote.





Arati Kadav of 'Cargo' fame will helm the project, which is produced by Harman Baweja. Alongside the announcement, Sanya dropped a picture posing with Harman and Arati.





The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.











