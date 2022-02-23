Wed, Feb 23, 2022

Sanya Malhotra to reprise Nimisha Sajayan's role in the B'wood remake of The Great Indian Kitchen

Published: Feb 23,202202:51 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor Sanya Malhorta has been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

Sanya Malhotra (Source: Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra (Source: Instagram)
Mumbai:
On Wednesday, Sanya took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans and followers. "So happy and excited to be a part of #TheGreatIndianKitchenHindiRemake can't wait," she wrote.

Arati Kadav of 'Cargo' fame will helm the project, which is produced by Harman Baweja. Alongside the announcement, Sanya dropped a picture posing with Harman and Arati.

The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.



Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations