Mammootty, Prithviraj, others, mourn demise of Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha

Mammootty took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the late star. Further, he penned a note in Malayalam, which roughly translates as: "I have lost someone dear to me. With a lot of everlasting memories, I condole her death."





Prithviraj Sukumaran also mourned the demise of the National Film Award winner. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I've known. #KPACLalitha"





Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter handle to extend her condolences to the family of "KPAC Lalitha aunty". She wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family."





Revathy Asha Kelunni remembered "Lalitha Chechi" with gratitude for her great performances. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Lalitha Chechi - Thank you Chechi for the abundance of performances... you will live on for generations through them all. May your soul rest in peace."







