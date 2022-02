Mammootty, Prithviraj, others, mourn demise of Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha

Kochi :





Mammootty took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the late star. Further, he penned a note in Malayalam, which roughly translates as: "I have lost someone dear to me. With a lot of everlasting memories, I condole her death."





After learning about the demise of renowned Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha, several celebrities including Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others, extended their condolences on social media. KPAC Lalitha breathed her last at the age of 74 on Tuesday at a hospital in Kerala's Kochi.