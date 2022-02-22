'FIR' director Manu Anand has fanboy moment with mentor Gautham Menon

Chennai :

Director Manu Anand, whose recently released film 'FIR' starring Vishnu Vishal, Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead, emerged a success, has finally realised his dream of getting a picture clicked with his mentor and idol director Gautham Vasudev Menon.





Posting the picture clicked with Gautham on his Instagram timeline, Manu Anand wrote a piece titled "The Picture I wanted".





Manu said, "Eight years that I worked for Gautham sir, I saw thousands of people (fans, cast, crew and our team) go up to him and ask for a picture. But I never did. I wanted to have first done something worthwhile before getting that picture.





"I set myself a goal to first make a good film and let that be a success; and only then, I would go to sir and voluntarily ask for a picture with him. This is that picture! This is not just a picture for me but a sign that I made it to my first goal as a Director.





"A sign of progression in career. Thank you Gautham Vasudev Menon sir for inspiring me. Thank you Preethi Srivijayan for giving me access and clicking the picture," he wrote.