9 years of 'Kai Po Che': Abhishek Kapoor calls film a milestone in his career

Mumbai :

The 2013 political-action-sports drama 'Kai Po Che!', which is based on Chetan Bhagat's book '3 Mistakes Of My Life', clocked nine years of its release. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who was at the helm of affairs, called it a milestone in his career.





Recollecting the era gone by, he spoke about how the audience were really kicked up for watching the next project from his alley after the much successful musical 'Rock On!!', which emerged as a trendsetter. Taking a trip down the memory lane, the director said, "'Kai Po Che' has been such a defining milestone in my filmography. After 'Rock On!!' people were eagerly looking forward to what I would come up with next."





He added that 'Kai Po Che!' allowed him to explore a sensitive topic and the film brought with itself a different set of challenges, "And in that sense, taking up a project based on a sensitive issue headlined by fresh, new faces, was quite a challenge."





The film provided him the gateway to hone his storytelling skills, "One that groomed & satiated the storyteller in me.





It's extremely validating to see the place the movie has earned in audience's hearts over the years. This acceptance most definitely fuelled my conviction to always steer off the beaten path and keep challenging my boundaries with every project."