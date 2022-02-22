Pooja Hegde: Experimenting with different ensembles is exciting for me

Chennai :

The actress says experimenting with different ensembles is exciting for her.





The song is composed by Anirudh, written by Sivakarthikeyan and sung by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh in Tamil. Striking us as an Egyptian goddess, Pooja sports kohled eyes, wavy hair, metallic elements on her attire, graceful moves and her signature golden smile in the song.





The Arabic theme of her ensemble not only reflected in her exotic white and wine coloured outfit but also in the delicate way her jewellery was accessorised.





Elated at the response to the song, Pooja says, "I was so thrilled to shoot a song that styled me in exotic Arabic looks. Experimenting with different ensembles is exciting for me. The choreography of the song is super groovy and I'm happy that viewers have loved it. It's great to have so many viewers react to the song."





'Beast' is an upcoming black comedy action-thriller film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.





Pooja Hegde is gearing for her upcoming movies like 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Prabhas, Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan', 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, 'Acharya' with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu.