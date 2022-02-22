Gangai Amaren's reply to Venkat Prabhu on his 'Valimai FDFS tickets'

Chennai :

Director Venkat Prabhu, who recently gave his massive hit Maanadu this year, tweeted that he was very much excited for the upcoming Ajith Kumar starrer 'Valimai' directed by H Vinoth, which has been slated to release on Feb 24th.





The director on his Twitter handle wrote 'Got my #ValimaiFDFS tickets!!!'.









In a few minutes after his son's tweet, the legendary music composer Gangaiamaren retweeted and said 'Prabhu Premum Kuttittu po...!!!!".









Minutes after his father's tweet, the composer-actor Premgi Amaren also tweeted 'One ticket for me please'.







One ticket for me please — PREMGI (@Premgiamaren) February 21, 2022





This family banter of his father asking his son to take his brother too and his brother asking for an extra ticket for the upcoming film has been going viral across all social platforms.