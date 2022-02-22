'Never say never': Samantha talks about life goals, interest towards direction

Chennai :

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite active online and the actress uses her social media accounts to share moments of her life with her fans.





Be it complimenting co-actors or her besties' social media posts or by treating her fans with sharing memories that are close to her , Samantha has been setting social media goals.





In a surprise move, the actress interacted with her fans through a fun Q&A session on Monday.





During the session, one of Samantha's fans decided to ask the actress about her goal in life "and wrote, "What's your ultimate goal in life ?" Replying to the fan's query Samantha said,

"To be remembered!!"

















Another fan of the actress asked if she believed in the number game #1 actress to which she said " No. I'd rather be known as 'consistent' than number 1.

















Sam went on to answer a lot of questions from fans about her love for meditation, hobby, pet Hash, and more.





When asked about her interest towards direction the actress wrote 'I've learnt lately to never say never."

















On the work front, Samantha is now waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. Her Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is also due for release in 2022.

She was last seen in the song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and her new avatar was one of the most talked about songs in recent times.





Here are some other responses from the actress:







































