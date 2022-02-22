Rajini-Raaja bond over spirituality in free time

Chennai :

The friendship of Rajinikanth and Ilaiyaraaja goes a long way back and tinseltown is well aware that the duo shares a bond beyond films and music. On several occasions, they have been vocal about their admiration for each other.





Superstar Rajinikanth recently signed his 169th film for Sun Pictures that will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. For those who were unaware of what Rajini was upto in between Annaatthe and his 169th film, here is the update. After finishing the shoot of Annaatthe, it was Ilayaraaja’s new studio in Kodambakkam that Rajini first visited. A source in the know told DT Next, “They met almost every day for a few hours.





Their discussions weren’t about movies. Rajini and Ilaiyaraaja bonded over spiritual discussions. They discussed a lot about Ramana Maharishi and various other aspects of spirituality over a couple of months. Rajini felt it was much needed for him and Ilaiyaraaja too was glad to have his friend in his studio.”





Sources also added that these meetings sparked off rumours of Ilaiyaraaja producing one of Rajinikanth’s upcoming films. “Those are just baseless rumours. While the official announcement on Thalaivar 169 has been made, it is too early to talk about Thalaivar 170 until the second half of this year,” added the source.



