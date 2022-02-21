Actor Unni Mukundan shares emotional post on man who gave him a break in films

Chennai :

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has shared a heartfelt post on Mohan, the man who first gave him a break in the film industry.





Taking to Instagram, Unni said, "Sharing my first picture with dearest Mohan sir. The man whose single nod of his head changed the course of my life.









"I had quit my dreams of doing movies. Shaved my head bald and was mentally prepared to join the army. One fine day, there was call to appear for an audition. It was for a Tamizh film. I simply denied stating that I have just shaved my head bald, so there's no point in travelling to Chennai from Ahmedabad.





"It was my mother who insisted that I attend the audition. I had quit studies midway for films. Post 12th, I thought movies was something that I wanted to do. So ended up taking some wild and aggressive decisions. Trying to build a career very early into movies over studies was one such decision.





"Everything backfired due to the untimely demise of Lohi sir. I was back to square one after four years of quitting studies and the only job I had. Finally, I was at Chennai taking my last audition with a bald head in place.





"I was asked to meet Mohan sir at Greenpark, Vadapalani, Chennai. Couple of pleasantries and a nod of the head, with an audition tape sealed, I signed my first film.





"Rest is history, One fine day, I was offered Mallu Singh, as a replacement. It was another kind of a challenge, I took the gamble, it worked. Suddenly, I was here, people knew my name, and there was no stopping.





"Highs and lows followed, I kept on searching, and learning. A decade later, I met him again. I asked him, would you like to have a handshake or a fist bump, 'covid ways'. He got up and told me, You deserve a hug my boy. I knew he was proud of me.





"He is the man who made me stand in front of a film camera on a distant January 14. That day had changed my life. Jan 14, 2022, 'Meppadiyan' was released. It has dramatically changed everything around me again. From a newcomer looking for an opportunity to making it big, to having become a successful producer and meeting the man who gave him THE break was some moment.





"I did feel a sense of a certain achievement. We spoke for hours. The man needs no introduction, He is Goodknight Mohan, a gentleman and a visionary. I would urge you guys to get a copy of his journey, 'Mohanam', to know the Man. Just, believe in the beauty of your dreams."